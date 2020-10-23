Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 209 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 61.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 35.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 83.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.36.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,573 shares of company stock valued at $30,037,038. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTAS opened at $340.11 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $358.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.35 and a 200-day moving average of $279.08.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

