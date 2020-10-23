Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 2,845 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 85.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 131.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 289.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ventas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Argus lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

VTR opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.43. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $73.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

