Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 161.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Cfra upgraded ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.75.

In other news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,207 shares of company stock worth $1,640,301. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $327.71 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.07 and a 1 year high of $357.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.05. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

