Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 608 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $157.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.96. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JKHY. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Compass Point began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.75.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

