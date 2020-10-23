Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 66,229 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $26,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Intel by 116.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Intel by 213.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $166,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Intel by 64.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,800 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

Shares of INTC opened at $47.92 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $229.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

