Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,868 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 3,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 40,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.64. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.