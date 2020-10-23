Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,195 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Square were worth $10,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Square by 4.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Square by 4.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Square by 2.3% in the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 10.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 3.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $175.90 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $193.44. The stock has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a PE ratio of 283.76 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.18 and a 200 day moving average of $117.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,601,535.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $593,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,729.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 689,905 shares of company stock valued at $112,143,728. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Compass Point raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

