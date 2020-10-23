Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,724 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in The Progressive by 31.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 5.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,227,511.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $1,424,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,393,050.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,393. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PGR opened at $94.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $102.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

