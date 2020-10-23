Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corning by 7.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Corning by 114.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,215,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,242,000 after purchasing an additional 647,959 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Corning by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,020,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,221,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Barclays increased their price objective on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of GLW opened at $35.48 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 354.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,783,154.99. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,163 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,917 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

