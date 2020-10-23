Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $11.42 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Standpoint Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UPS stock opened at $172.63 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.18 and its 200-day moving average is $128.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

