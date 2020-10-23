Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.73 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,840 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ADM opened at $51.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $41.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

In other news, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $47,252.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 112,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $5,715,599.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,837 shares in the company, valued at $26,025,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,323 shares of company stock worth $17,569,200 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

