Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.76 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $4,837,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,004,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 27.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AZO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,375.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,330.00.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,436,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,175.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,184.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,121.76. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

