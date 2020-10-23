Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Insiders sold 25,142 shares of company stock worth $2,245,115 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BofA Securities upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.71.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average of $85.04. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.80%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

