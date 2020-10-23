Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,889 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,816,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,765,000 after buying an additional 223,481 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,185,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,328 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 132.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,047,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,191,000 after purchasing an additional 129,441 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

Shares of DHI opened at $71.20 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on D. R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.