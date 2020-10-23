Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $29.70 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,713 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,519,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

PEP stock opened at $140.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.