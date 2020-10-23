Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,219,018,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,666,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,376,000. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,902,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. HSBC started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

OTIS opened at $64.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion and a PE ratio of 33.33. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $66.00.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

