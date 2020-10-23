Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $3.43 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,056 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 62,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $2,213,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 129.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 391,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,634,000 after acquiring an additional 220,599 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $1,017,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.57.

Shares of TEL opened at $106.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TE Connectivity Ltd has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $109.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of -342.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

