Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS stock opened at $206.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.24 and a 200-day moving average of $197.14. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 16.65%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

