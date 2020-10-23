Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $6.48 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,926 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D opened at $81.54 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.56 and a 200-day moving average of $79.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.