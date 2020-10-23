Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $6.94 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Anthem by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,964 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after acquiring an additional 477,208 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Anthem by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 824,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,843,000 after acquiring an additional 417,300 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Anthem by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 557,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,720,000 after acquiring an additional 396,348 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1,340,985.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 281,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 281,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM opened at $310.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $309.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.79.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.