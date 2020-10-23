Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $7.28 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,759 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,405,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,850 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 273.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,179,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,444 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,478,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,009,809,000 after purchasing an additional 726,720 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 643,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,251,000 after purchasing an additional 457,871 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,162,804 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,705,000 after purchasing an additional 445,157 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $213.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $186.41 and a 12 month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

