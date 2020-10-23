Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $8.42 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,042 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average of $64.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

