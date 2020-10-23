Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $9.68 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW stock opened at $679.92 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $725.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $693.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $610.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock worth $37,224,818 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.82.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

