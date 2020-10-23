Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU stock opened at $330.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $360.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.54.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $6,420,553.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,706 shares in the company, valued at $104,212,499.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.94.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.