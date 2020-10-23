Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total transaction of $16,517,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,243 shares of company stock worth $53,801,421. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.04.

Twilio stock opened at $293.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.82. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. Twilio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $341.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

