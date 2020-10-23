Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQR. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,559,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,032,000 after acquiring an additional 579,792 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 345,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,751,000 after acquiring an additional 50,076 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on EQR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.95.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.24. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $653.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

