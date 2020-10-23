Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 72,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.