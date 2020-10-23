Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 16.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 64.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Marriott International by 3,613.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Marriott International by 43.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 378.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. Marriott International’s revenue was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.48.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

