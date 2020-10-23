Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,920 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.68.

Shares of BK opened at $38.00 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

