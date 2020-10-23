Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,440 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 123.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254,912 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 52.0% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,645 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 201.4% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,208 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 133.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,353 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

NYSE:C opened at $44.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

