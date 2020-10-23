Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,440 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,722 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $4,357,140.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,422 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TGT opened at $159.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.70. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $167.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

