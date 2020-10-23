Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 1,158 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,397,000 after purchasing an additional 74,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,371,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,091,000 after purchasing an additional 164,911 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,158,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,494,000 after purchasing an additional 32,688 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,976,000 after purchasing an additional 318,438 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,944,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,427,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $143.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.07, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $173.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.47.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

SUI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.14.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

