Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 20,333 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,333 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 86.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 94.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in General Mills by 150.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth $33,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,040 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

