Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $109.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.54. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $118.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 49.56%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.09.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $1,563,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,386,729.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 26,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $2,845,820.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,455 shares in the company, valued at $19,816,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,569 shares of company stock worth $21,184,667. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.