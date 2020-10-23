Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 10,094 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 17.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,094 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 2.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.60. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

