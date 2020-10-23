Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 12,096 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,096 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,750,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,507 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 113.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,761,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,893,000 after purchasing an additional 935,897 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 62.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,853,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,314,000 after purchasing an additional 715,773 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.3% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,820,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,603,000 after acquiring an additional 639,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3,549.8% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 482,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,332,000 after acquiring an additional 469,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $79.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $80.99.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

