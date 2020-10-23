Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 21,444 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,444 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $38,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.43.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.89. The company has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

