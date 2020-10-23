Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 29,103 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,103 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $39.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of -74.98, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average is $40.32. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

