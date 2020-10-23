Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 30,174 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,417 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 30,174 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $45,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in Visa by 16.2% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 767,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $153,558,000 after buying an additional 107,181 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Visa by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.62.

Shares of V stock opened at $197.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.84. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The company has a market capitalization of $384.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

