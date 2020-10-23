Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 3,389 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,546,000 after acquiring an additional 571,279 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,109,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,238,000 after purchasing an additional 65,333 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,112,000 after purchasing an additional 264,964 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 268.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,942 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,183,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROK opened at $241.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $251.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $1,358,272.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,714,850.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.89, for a total value of $229,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,198.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,378 shares of company stock worth $3,902,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Citigroup upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.22.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

