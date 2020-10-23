Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 34,893 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 17.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,132 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 34,893 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in HP were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in HP by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 237,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of HP by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,452,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 521,490 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 83,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 38,266.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 738,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 736,625 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ opened at $19.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.94. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other HP news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.