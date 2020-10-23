Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 486 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,308,000 after acquiring an additional 43,216 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 51,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,287,000 after acquiring an additional 21,377 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.93, for a total transaction of $64,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,384,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,977,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,823 shares of company stock valued at $99,036,079 over the last three months. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REGN. BidaskClub cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $611.00 to $609.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.64.

REGN opened at $578.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $576.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $588.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $299.22 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.