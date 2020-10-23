Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 4,970 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 90.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Citigroup boosted their target price on IQVIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on IQVIA from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.78.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.94 per share, with a total value of $1,599,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,154.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $7,573,708.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at $114,742,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,103,371 shares of company stock worth $494,977,443 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQV stock opened at $169.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $176.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

