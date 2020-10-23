Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 55,462 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,462 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,323 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,493,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,354,000 after purchasing an additional 150,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 26,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.98.

WFC opened at $23.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.84, a P/E/G ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

