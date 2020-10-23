Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 5,553 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Copart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Copart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Copart by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $115.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.52. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $118.56.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.80.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

