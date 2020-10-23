Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 5,734 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 25,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.63.

NYSE:SRE opened at $132.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.43. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

In other news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker bought 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.70 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at $545,657.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael N. Mears bought 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $131.83 per share, for a total transaction of $263,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,700 shares of company stock worth $981,768 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

