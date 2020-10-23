Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 5,893 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 560.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $121.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.66.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

