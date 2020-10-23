Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 5,896 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $1,099,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMB opened at $138.07 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.08.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.13.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

