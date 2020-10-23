Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 6,699 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,699 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 28,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 252.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 74,151 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 7.5% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $127.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $141.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.63.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

