Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 910 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,765,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 37,968 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 103,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 64,944 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $67.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.50 and its 200 day moving average is $58.75.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

